Businesses in Valletta are bracing for barren tills tomorrow, with many opting not to open their doors as thousands of people are expected to flood in to celebrate the election result and cheer the newly sworn-in prime minister.

The leader of the winning party is traditionally sworn in by the President of Malta at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.

The event is expected to draw crowds of well-wishers, who will pack the streets but are less likely to be enticed by the shops.

“I’m not opening on Monday. I’m only opening half day on Saturday too,” said Michael Camenzuli, who runs the men’s clothing shop Vigo.

“It’s just not worth it really. They’ll put up barricades in the street and people won’t even be able to cross. I’ve seen people’s appetite for shopping decreasing this week, most are too preoccupied with politics to think of anything else,” he said.

“It’s not worth bringing in my staff and leaving the lights on for so little return.”

Keith, who runs the home goods shop Ċekċik, similarly said opening his shop on Monday would not be worth the effort.

“It’s not my first election and I wasn’t born yesterday,” he said. “Valletta will be absolutely chaotic, and opening will be a waste of time, as has been the order of the day after every election.

“I think 90 per cent of the shops around will not open because the people who are there won’t even come in, so what’s the point.”

A restaurant owner in Republic Street told Times of Malta he had decided to keep his shutters down on Monday, expecting “pandemonium” on the streets.

“I won’t be able to take out my seating outside and if I stay open, people will likely only come in to use my bathroom,” he said.

Things are not equally bleak for all, however. One South Street restaurant and a food shop in Republic Street said it would be “business as usual”.

Street furniture will not be allowed in Republic Street and Merchants Street

“We’re going to keep normal hours honestly,” the food shop owner said. “I think most of the trouble will be up near Castille anyway.”

Times of Malta is informed that no parking will be allowed in Ġlormu Cassar Avenue, on Castille Square or near the Central Bank of Malta, with traffic barred from Ġlormu Cassar Avenue. Street furniture will not be allowed in Republic Street and Merchants Street, with metal barricades all along the two roads.

The chief executive of the Chamber of SMEs, Abigail Mamo, said Monday was likely to have a different impact on different businesses.

“There isn’t really a uniform system for this. For some, this is a day where they might typically close, while others view it as an opportunity to fare quite well,” she said.

“Fast-moving products like food, certain types of retail, including clothing and shoes, might draw some attention on the day.

“However, in general, this is not the day you go to Valletta to buy a dress, but something quick and portable might catch your eye.

“Food and beverages are of course still expected to do quite well. Wherever they are, people still need to eat.”