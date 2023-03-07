Planters opposite the parliament building in Valletta are looking the worse for wear, with Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef blaming vandals for their state.

In recent days, the usually colourful and ever-green flowers and plants placed at the capital's entrance appeared dry, wilted and in a state of abandonment. The wooden planters themselves also appeared to be in an unkept state.

“Regretfully some planters, its plants and flower plants were recently vandalised,” Micallef told Times of Malta. “Maintenance is underway later this week.”

Micallef said vandalism in the prime location was happening "way too often".

A wooden-planter, outside parliament, looking abandoned and dry. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

He denied that the planters had been abandoned, saying that upkeeping and maintenance are carried out often and shared pictures of the planter which he said were taken last month.

"I make sure they are well taken care of, I'm very passionate about this stuff and the environment."

The planters were first placed as a temporary installation two years ago for the Valletta Green Festival, but later a decision was taken to make them permanent.

Planters looking more colourful just a few weeks ago. Photo: Jason Micallef

This is not the first time the condition of the little gardens made the local news.

In the summer of 2021, Micallef had insisted that wilted plants were not dead, but blamed the high temperatures for the sorry state of the plants.

That same year, activists part of the activist group Occupy Justice placed placards in front of them during a protest.

Some of the slogans had read Grazzi Sur Jason Micallef, ħloqtilna spazju biex inwaslu leħinna (Thank you Jason Micallef, you gave us a space to make our voice heard) and Fil-Parlament ma jikbrux fjuri, imma ħdura hawn kemm trid (No flowers grow in parliament, but there is bile aplenty).

Back then, Micallef had described the action as “an act of vandalism” which he would report to the police.

The planters looking fuller and healthier back in February. Photo: Jason Micallef