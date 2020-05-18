St Hubert’s Hunters Association has described how late last Saturday afternoon its members worked with the police and officials of the environment authority to identify people who were cutting tree branches in a protected Natura 2000 site for use on a barbeque.

It said that on the same night that a large area of L-Aħrax in Mellieħa was ablaze, its members noted vandals uprooting and chopping protected trees to use for a barbeque at L-Għadira is-Safra, a site managed by the association.

The vandalism was taking place right alongside a sign saying no barbeques are allowed.

The association said its members spent the night on the site with the police and ERA officials collecting evidence and the details of the perpetrators. The association said it will be sending video footage to the authorities for prosecution purposes. It thanked ERA and the police for their prompt action in apprehending the vandals.

Trees chopped at L-Għadira S-Safra.

The association said it has been managing the site since January, planting 1,500 trees and bushes, conducting regular voluntary clean-ups and a rat eradication programme. It said the site is open to the public but there is a constant issue of vandalism.



The association referred to government plans to hand the management of L-Aħrax and Miżieb to hunters and urged the government and the authorities to recognize ‘the true guardians of such sites’ by means of a management agreement to ensure more patrols, enforcement and surveillance as well as recognition of the hunters' contribution to the environment.