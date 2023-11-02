A 58-year-old man who had been criticially injured in a collision between two container transporters at the Freeport on October 20 has died, the police said on Friday.

On the day of the accident, the Freeport had said the man, who is from Marsascala, had been working on a container ship when the accident happened.

The victim's transporter had been involved in a collision with another that was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Rabat.

The magisterial inquiry continues.

Police investigation remain under way.