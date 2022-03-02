A vigil in memory of Rita Ellul, who was found murdered inside a Gozo apartment, is being held on Thursday at 6pm outside of Parliament in Valletta. A separate protest is being held on Sunday.

The vigil is being organised by the Women's Rights Foundation as tributes poured in for the 47-year-old from Iklin, who is the second woman to be murdered in Malta in as many months.

Rita was a mother of three and grandmother of one. Her partner, 30-year-old Lawrence Abina, has been charged with her murder. He is pleading not guilty.

According to one of her children, Ellul had reported her partner to the police over domestic violence and the case remains ongoing in court.

Following news of her murder, many expressed frustration about a system they said should have protected her.

Equality Minister Owen Bonnici expressed shock about the "possible femicide".

"We stand committed to remain at the forefront in our fight against gender based violence," he said.

PN leader Bernard Grech, questioned the systems in place that he said should have supported the victim when she filed a report about the alleged perpetrator.

Meanwhile, ADPD – The Green Party expressed concern that the red flags of domestic violence had been ignored.

”Every day somewhere in this country, a woman must go through her normal errands in life, or go to her home, with the feeling of being under imminent danger... The perpetrator could be anyone - from someone close to us to a stranger.

"This constant living on alert has become something that many women have become used to,” candidate Sandra Gauci said in a statement.

Women's Rights Foundation chair Lara Dimitrijevic shared a photo of Ellul, saying she had been "failed again and again and again, by the police, by the courts, by those that are duty bound at law to protect you."

Activist NGO Moviment Grafitti added its voice to the outcry.

"Two months into the year, two women have already been violently killed. There are some who believe there is no need for feminism and that the fight for women's rights is passe," the NGO said on Facebook, urging people to join in protest on Sunday in Valletta.

Organised by MG, Young Progressive Beings, WRF and Doctors for Choice, the demonstration will kick off from near the Tritons Fountain at 11am.

The march is called Women's Day every day: Less words more action and is open to those who want to raise their voice against gender inequality and sexism.

Her cousin Sefora Tabone penned a poem as a tribute, lamenting how her relationship had suffocated Ellul metaphorically and physically, ultimately costing her her life.