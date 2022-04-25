A second man accused of a double murder in Sliema has been indicted by prosecutors with days to spare before he would have been released automatically on bail.

Prosecutors filed a bill of indictment against Viktor Dragomanski on Monday, citing him for the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their Sliema townhouse in August 2020.

Dragomanski, a former nightclub bouncer, is one of three men who stand accused of that crime.

The first man apprehended and charged, Daniel Muka, was indicted late last week. Prosecutors have yet to file a bill of indictment against Jesper Kristiansen, who also faces murder charges in the case. All three have been held in custody since their arrest.

A bill of indictment is a legal document detailing the crimes that a suspect stands accused of and must be issued for an accused person to stand trial.

Under local law, a person accused of a crime subject to a prison sentence of nine years or more becomes automatically eligible for bail if prosecutors do not file a bill of indictment against them within 20 months of first pressing charges.

That 20-month period was on the cusp of elapsing for both Muka and Dragomanski, who were arrested within days of the horrific double murder. Kristiansen, who was arrested in Spain and extradited to Malta, was charged some weeks later.

Dragomanski was recorded leaving the murder scene by CCTV footage and was arrested following a dramatic rooftop chase in Gżira.

He is represented in court by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb. Lawyer Joe Giglio is representing the victims, parte civile.