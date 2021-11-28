Miriana Fenech Adami, home manager at Villa Anna Teresa care home, St Julian’s, had the opportunity to attend the first European Ageing Network (EAN) general assembly that took place since the COVID-19 outbreak. The general assembly was hosted in Vienna by the Austrian EAN members.

The EAN groups more than 10,000 care providers across the European continent. Members represent all types of organisations and individuals who work actively in the care sector for older people. It is the EAN’s vision and mission to improve the quality of life for older people and support them in making each day a better day by providing high quality services and care.

During the general assembly, EAN presented the conclusions of its two working groups: the reports promoting well nutrition in elderly care settings; and taboos and prejudices in long-term care.

The nutrition working group developed guidelines for tackling malnutrition in elderly care settings. The guidelines are based on EAN’s vision on long-term care in 2030 and highlight the social, cultural, financial, medical and clinical aspects of nutritional care.

The working group on taboos and prejudices developed the results about the most pressing prejudices and taboos that exist in the care for older people. The report is meant to open and to feed the ongoing discussions and changes on people’s view on older people, their needs and living environments.

As an official member of EAN, Villa Anna Teresa will be involved in Erasmusplus projects with the network. One such project Villa Anna Teresa will be involved in will consist of exchanges of professional practices to allow professionals to open up to new and innovative practices and methods, which can be a source of inspiration to improve or strengthen existing support models.

The assembly provided Fenech Adami with an opportunity to meet representatives of members of the EAN from all across Europe, and discuss practices and issues related to care for older people. It is in the interest of the home to collaborate with EAN in order to contribute to improving care practices in Malta.