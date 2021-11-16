Lawyers for former Progress Press chairman Vincent Buhagiar intend for request a variation on the freezing order imposed by the court in money laundering proceedings that kicked off some eight months ago.

Buhagiar was back in court on Tuesday where he is currently being charged over payments he received from a Gibraltar-based company, Malmos Ltd, owned by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Financial crimes investigators had traced an email from Schembri to a ‘VB’ concerning a US$35,000 transfer, the court heard earlier on in the proceedings.

Buhagiar told investigators that those payments were for consultancy services forming part of a “gentleman’s agreement”.

Schembri is facing separate charges for money laundering, corruption and other financial crimes.

During Tuesday’s sitting, court-appointed IT expert Keith Cutajar exhibited a list of electronic equipment seized in various searches targeting Progress Press and others, whose identity was not disclosed to the expert.

Some 18 mobile phones and tablets, six computers and 26 SD cards, DVDs, SIM cards and USBs were handed over in evidence bags, complete with evidence forms for the purpose of preserving the data therein.

Cutajar drew up an inventory of all items along with photographic images of each device.

His task was to extract all data, without being selective, and to preserve that data, the expert explained, also handing over a copy of a report he had filed in separate proceedings.

As Tuesday’s hearing drew to an end, Buhagiar’s lawyer, Veronique Dalli, informed the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, that they intended to seek a variation of the freezing order placed upon the accused’s assets since his March arraignment.

Months down the line, the prosecution should have a more clear idea of the amount of funds allegedly at stake in terms of the charges, said Dalli.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri, who said that he had already testified about the matter, is expected to confirm that amount at the next sitting.

Buhagiar started working at Allied Group in 1966. In 2003, he became chairman of Progess Press, the printing arm of the group, as well as managing director of Allied Newspapers Ltd, publishers of Times of Malta.