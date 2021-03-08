Virtu Ferries has applied for a licence to be able to provide a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo, the company said on Monday.

Last month Transport Minister Ian Borg said that multiple ferry operators will be able to provide a fast service between Malta and Gozo by June.

The trip should last not longer than 45 minutes and will be provided only for passengers.

On Monday Virtu Ferries welcomed the liberalisation of the market and said it had expressed interest in the route since its incorporation in 1988.

"Now that the fast ferry passenger service has been liberalised, Virtu has applied with Transport Malta for a license to operate. The feedback from TM has been positive and encouraging.



"Given the short notice between the government's announcement and the intended date of commencement, Virtu will be operating the service with a ferry from their existing fleet to be able to meet the required deadline," it said in a statement.

Once the service is up and running, Virtu will look into having a ferry specifically built for the Mgarr-Valletta service.