The teachers’ union has cautioned that any decision related to COVID-19 restrictions taken at this time of year may have “adverse effects” on the scholastic year.

The Malta Union of Teachers gave comments to Times of Malta after the government announced on Tuesday that it would allow standing events for up to 100 vaccinated attendees to resume from September 6.

This marks the first time since the pandemic first hit in March 2020 that standing events will be permitted. Schools are set to reopen their doors just a few weeks later, at the end of September.

Contacted for comment, MUT head Marco Bonnici said the union had been following the easing of measures by the health authorities over the past few weeks.

“[The union] trusts that the health authorities are evaluating the effect of each measure being released when it comes to schools reopening.

“MUT reaffirms its position as communicated previously that the education of students remains a priority and all decisions taken particularly at this time of the year may have adverse effects on the scholastic year,” Bonnici said.

He also said the union hoped the health authorities shared the MUT’s position on the matter.

The union has warned against changes to the school protocols currently in place, saying educators did not want to experience an increase in positive cases.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Justyne Caruana has given an assurance that the government’s plan for the reopening of schools will be published soon, although no timelines have been given.

The government has yet to provide any additional details on what rules will be in place come September.

Times of Malta has been told the health authorities are pushing for the same measures as last year to remain in place.

Schools were abruptly shut for the remainder of the year in March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected by the health authorities on the island.

Schooling once again moved online for a few weeks in March this year when record numbers of new cases of infection were registered.