The elderly residence St Vincent de Paul will reopen its doors to visitors on Monday, four months since it was closed to help curb the COVID-19 spread.

The government said that the new hours will ensure the safety and dignity of the elderly residents.

As from July 13, visiting hours are from 10.30am till noon, and 4pm till 7pm.

Visitors need to set an appointment before turning up at the residence, by calling on 2291 2373 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Up to two visitors will be allowed in for every appointment and they need to wear a mask or visor.

Visitors will need to register their arrival by the main gate, where they will be asked to show their ID card.

Their temperature will be taken upon entry.