The government’s voluntary repatriation assistance scheme for all foreign nationals who wish to return to their home country has been extended to May 10, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Assistance is available to all European Union citizens and third-country nationals who have been staying in Malta for different purposes, such as employment, education, family reasons and tourism, among others.

Foreign individuals who are not in possession of a residence document are also entitled to assistance.

The application can be accessed through the following link: https://foreignandeu.gov.mt/apply.

All individuals who require assistance in submitting their voluntary repatriation application may call the helpline on +356 2204 2800, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00, or send an email to repatriation.mfea@gov.mt.

The repatriation assistance was launched two weeks ago. Before then, 4,206 individuals had already been repatriated over the preceding three weeks.