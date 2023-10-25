Late on Tuesday, rule-of-law activists hung up a poster on the gate of the police headquarters in Floriana urging the force's chief Angelo Gafa’ to arrest those implicated by a judgement declaring the hospitals' deal officially null.

On Monday, a court of appeal confirmed that Steward Health Care's contract to run three state hospitals was officially void.

The appeals judgment implicates Joseph Muscat and his top brass in wrongdoing even more than the original sentence.

On Tuesday, Occupy Justice hung up a poster reading "wake Gafa-ck up" outside the police headquarters.

Separately, activists outside Castille wore masks depicting pig heads and held a poster reading "The real traitors of Malta" alongside photos of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi and former chief-of-staff Keith Schembri.

Activists wore masks depicting pig heads and stood outside Castille. Photo: Occupy Justice

In a statement, the activists said that the judgment would have, "in a normal country" been followed by resignations.

"Yet, once again in his not-so-illustrious career, our Police Commissioner has failed to take any action.

"On his appointment, Commissioner Gafa’ gave his word that he would be totally independent and would not allow any politician to influence his work. Yet, we are still waiting to see any concrete steps being taken on this or any other corruption-riddled scandal we have witnessed within the higher echelons of government over the past ten years," they said.

Occupy Justice urged Gafa’: “wake up and do your job. Protect the public from the false representatives of the people who have colluded with white-collar criminals, with the sole objective of robbing the electorate blind. Polish your badge and prosecute the real traitors of the Maltese people.”

They also paid tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia, whom they said was the first journalist to expose the fraudulent hospitals' deal. The activists said they were still waiting for justice for her and her stories.

"Occupy Justice cannot stand by and let this injustice, among many others, fade into oblivion. We demand that Commissioner Gafa’ take action, starting with the arrests of [Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri], so that Malta’s once-good reputation may start the journey towards restoration after years of filth."