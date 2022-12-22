For our holiday episode of Time to Cook, chef Stephen La Rosa is mixing and whipping one of his favourite breakfasts, featuring the most decked-out pancakes you’ve ever attempted and seriously good hot chocolate. And the good thing is that you can prepare the breakfast in advance, so there is hardly any work to do in the morning - except indulge.

Christmas breakfast by chef Stephen La Rosa

American style pancakes

You need

For the dry mix

300g Dove’s Farm plain flour

5g baking powder

3g bicarbonate of soda

5g salt

20g brown sugar

For the wet mix

4 eggs, separated

300g Greek yoghurt

300g Alpro Oat milk

3g vanilla essence

Chocolate chips

Dried cranberries

Method

Combine the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pass the mixture through a sieve to remove any lumps. You can make extra batches of this and store in an airtight container for up to three months. Separate the eggs. Place the yolks in a large bowl and the whites in another. Add the yoghurt, oat milk and vanilla essence to the egg yolks, whisk to combine. Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks. Fold the egg whites into the wet mixture with a rubber spatula. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Do not overwork the mixture. Place a large non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Rub lightly with a paper towel and some butter or oil. Add a ladleful of the pancake mixture at a time into the pan and use the ladle to form a circular shape. Cook the pancakes for two to three minutes or until a few small bubbles start coming through the tops. Add any toppings such as dried cranberries or chocolate chips. Flip them over and continue cooking for two to three more minutes. Place on a baking tray and hold in a 100°C oven until all of the pancakes are done or reserve in the fridge to reheat later.

Oat and nut streusel

You need

Method

Pulse nuts and oats together in a food processor.

Combine flour, brown sugar, salt, the mixed spices and the oat and nut mixture together in a mixing bowl.

Rub in cubed butter until only small pea-sized pieces remain.

Bake in a 180°C oven for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Whipped honey yoghurt

You need

150g cream

100g yoghurt

40ml honey

Salt

Method

Add cream, yoghurt and honey to a bowl.

Whisk for three minutes or until airy and stiff.

Real hot chocolate

You need

200g dark chocolate

200g cream

300g milk

50g sugar

2g salt

3g vanilla

40ml of your favourite spirit, optional

Method

Heat up milk, cream, sugar, salt and vanilla

Add chocolate and whisk in

Add booze

