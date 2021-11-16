Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri is failing to protect prison warders and inmates who are facing attempts at intimidation for refusing to sign a petition seeking the recall of prisons director Alex Dalli, the PN said on Monday.

Dalli suspended himself last week after the 14th suicide in the prisons in three years.

The shadow minister for home affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami said that the minister, after having failed to effectively remove Dalli, was now permitting a situation where warders and inmates were threatened, thus further confirming that his own position was no longer tenable.