Three teenage boys injured in a fireworks accident in Kirkop on Sunday ignited fireworks debris they collected, according to multiple sources.

The incident has led to warnings of the “extremely dangerous” practice which has become a pastime for young people in the aftermath of fireworks displays across the country.

It is understood the boys – aged 14, 15 and 16 – were injured after debris that originated from fireworks let off “in the past” was ignited in a private property and immediately exploded.

The police said the three Kirkop teenagers were together in a field when the explosion occurred in an area known as tar-Ramlija at about 5pm.

The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries – mostly to his hands – but is now in a stable condition. The other two suffered minor injuries.

Police officers are investigating and a magisterial inquiry is also underway.

A planned fireworks display organised by St Leonard’s Band Club in celebration of the local feast on Sunday was cancelled as a sign of respect for the families of the ones involved.

Kenneth Cassar, club secretary, stressed that the incident had no link to the fireworks let off by the band club over the weekend.

The incident happened in a private property and the fireworks debris used was not related to this year’s feast, he said.

This was corroborated by other sources.

“This was a very unfortunate incident,” Cassar said.

The explosion does not give you a chance to run – it blasts off instantly

“We know the boys and their families and we are very sorry for what happened to them. Nothing is as important as health – no feast or fireworks.

“This is why we cancelled the Sunday evening fireworks display, out of respect for the families and also because our pyrotechnic experts were not in the right frame of mind.”

Cassar went on to explain that every time fireworks were let off during any feast experts combed surrounding areas at the end of the display looking for any unexploded debris to dispose of safely.

There were times when some debris went unnoticed and it was an open secret that young people would search for it and collect it to set it on fire.

He stressed that, while he was not aware of the details of this case in particular, what was for sure was that this debris did not catch fire alone, it had to be ignited.

Josef Camilleri, president of the Malta Pyrotechnics Association, confirmed this.

“I do not wish to comment about this case but this debris does not explode if you step on it. It has to be set on fire,” he said, confirming the reality of young people collecting the fireworks debris.

“This should always be picked up as soon as possible. Fireworks factories usually do so but sometimes they miss bits.

“Young, clueless and inexperienced youths then collect it. They are often trespassing when they do so.

“This is extremely dangerous. What they don’t realise is that the explosion does not give you a chance to run – it blasts off instantly.”

Kirkop mayor Terence Agius said the village was “shaken” by the incident and expressed solidarity with the injured teenagers and their families.