WasteServ on Thursday blamed a lack of waste separation by the public as plastic waste that was collected in black bags and dumped at Magħtab was blown out by strong winds onto land surrounding the landfill as well as the sea.

Plastic is supposed to be thrown away in grey bags for recycling.

A spokesperson for WasteServ told Times of Malta that the gale-force winds had “intensified” a problem already faced by the agency when people do not separate their waste at source.

“Large quantities of plastic are still dumped in black bags that eventually end up at the landfill,” she said.

On Thursday morning, Times of Malta videographer Jonathan Borg filmed a large amount of plastic waste blown off the site by the wind, which gusted to Force 8. Some of it ended up on garigue or boughs of trees much of the rest was carried into the sea.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The spokesperson said the site has various measures in place to prevent waste from leaving the landfill including netting around the perimeter. Waste is covered by a layer of non-dispersible material and unpaved roads are sprinkled with water daily to limit dust dispersion.

“WasteServ is investing in more resources to further address this problem. Unfortunately, when there is a strong wind, the dispersal of light debris is physically unavoidable,” the spokesperson continued.

The material blown from the landfill is to be collected as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Wastserv said it has temporarily closed the landfill because of the weather conditions.

Contractors, including those responsible for skips, were asked to follow its Facebook page.