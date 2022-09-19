Malta has marked the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with a 21-gun salute and flags flying at half mast as the country observes a national day of mourning.

At 11.45am, a gun salute was fired across the Grand Harbour by gunners of the Armed Forces of Malta on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister.

A 21-gun salute marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Crowds gathered at Upper Barrakka gardens in Valletta to witness the 21-gun salute, a military honour usually reserved for heads of state.

The salute was timed to coincide with the queen's coffin departing from Westminster Hall in London on a gun carriage as it journeys to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Crowds gather to watch the 21 gun salute at Upper Barrakka. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, aged 96. Her death marked the end of a 70-year reign, the longest in British history.

National flags on all government buildings and areas where they are usually displayed in Malta have been flying at half-mast throughout the day.

Flags fly at half-mast at the Main Guard, in St. George's Square. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Elizabeth II was Queen of Malta from 1964 until 1974, when Malta became a republic within the Commonwealth with the monarch replaced as head of state by the president of Malta.

President George Vella is attending the funeral with other world leaders. Judge Joseph Galea Debono, honorary president of the George Cross Island Association, is also representing the country as one of only three collective recipients of the George Cross, awarded for military gallantry.

The Office of the Prime Minister has ordered that all national flags on public buildings are to fly at half-mast on Monday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

As a princess, the queen lived for a time in Villa Guardamangia in Pieta, as her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh served in Malta with the Royal Navy.

Other people paid their own personal tributes to the queen. One building in Sliema hung both the Union flag and Maltese flag, between a portrait of the Queen.

A portrait of the Queen between the Union Jack flag and Maltese flag.

A Union flag and a black mourning cloth on a balcony. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Prime Minister Robert Abela previously described the queen as a person who was "loved by all" and who would be remembered fondly in Malta.