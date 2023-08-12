Turtle hatchlings made it safely to sea at Ramla Bay earlier on Saturday, Nature Trust Malta announced in a Facebook post.

The hatching was an especially difficult one as the turtles hatched in the daytime and were exposed to the hot sun and scorching sand, the NGO said.

The first signs that hatching was in progress started at about 9 am and steps were taken immediately to help protect the baby turtles as they made their way to the water unassisted.

So far six turtles have hatched and more are expected to hatch during the night.

A team guided by a veterinary doctor, Anthony Gruppetta, ensured that the hatchlings were strong enough as they waddled out to sea.

Turtles more typically hatch at night and rely on reflected moonlight to direct themselves toward the sea.

The daytime hatching was unusual for Malta and precautions needed to be taken to protect the hatchlings crawling to the sea.

Umbrellas were placed, providing shade along the path the baby turtles would take to get to the sea and the sand along the path is being kept moist to ensure the hatchlings do not get dehydrated explained Vince Attard, President of Nature Trust Malta.

The nest will be closely monitored and left undisturbed until all hatchlings emerge for at least another twenty-four hours.

After, experts will decide whether to open the nest to check for turtles having difficulty and to examine remaining unhatched eggs.

The site at Ramla Bay in Gozo had been monitored ever since June 18, when a turtle crawl, a set of tracks left in the sand, was noticed in the sand, leading to a turtle nest.

Environmental authorities then stepped in and cordoned off the loggerhead turtle nest and imposed an emergency protection order on it, safeguarding it from excessive noise or light pollution.

This season brought many challenges as the intense heatwave and rough seas posed more risks than in previous years, with the humidity and temperature of the nesting site needing constant monitoring said Nature Trust Malta.

A team of volunteers working in shifts kept watch at the site and answered questions about it by the public.

Destroying or stealing turtle eggs is a criminal offence subject to fines ranging from nearly €500 up to nearly €2400 for each egg.

Capturing or killing loggerhead turtles, which are deemed globally endangered, is also a crime.

Nature Trust Malta thanked the volunteers and appealed to all boats passing close to Ramla Bay to drive slowly in order for the little hatchlings to make it safely to the open sea.

Hatchlings are also expected at Gnejna Bay, where Nature Trust Malta volunteers are keeping watch round the clock.