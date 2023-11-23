Robert Abela has apologised on behalf of the state for “systematic shortcomings” towards murder victim Bernice Cassar and her family.

“I want to apologise how the country functions failed the victim, in that case (Bernice Cassar’s murder), and naturally failed her family, and for those shortcomings, in the name of the state, ,” Abela said on Thursday.

Cassar, a mother of two, was shot and killed in November last year. Her estranged husband, Roderick Cassar, has been charged with the femicide and is pleading not guilty.

The victim had filed multiple police reports against her ex-husband before she was killed.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Days before the murder, her lawyer pleaded with police to take action against her ex-husband for breaching a protection order.

An inquiry concluded that the state “system” failed the 40-year-old, particularly because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload. The inquiry went on to make several recommendations that included increasing resources and strengthening protection orders.

On Thursday morning, Abela said the government was going “beyond an apology” and was implementing the recommendations made in the internal inquiry.

“The issue of domestic violence, particularly when it escalates like the case of Bernice Cassar, is something that worries me a lot,” he said.

The prime minister said domestic violence cases are nowadays being tackled faster.

“It is unacceptable that such sensitive cases have months-long delays before they are heard. Delays can have the most serious consequences,” he said.

“As a state, we implemented a number of measures from what was recommended in that report, but naturally, the family needs reparative justice,” he said.

Abela also said the government is in “discussions” with the family of the victim but said he would like to keep what was said confidential.

A vigil was held on Wednesday, marking a year since the murder as Cassar was driving to work.

"Somebody must assume responsibility and apologise to her family, especially her children," Bernice’s sister, Alessia Cilia Portelli, said.

A Times of Malta report showed that some victims of domestic violence still have to wait for months on end until their aggressor is summoned to court.

This is despite the appointment of a second magistrate to deal with such cases.

According to official figures, there are 2,283 domestic violence cases pending before the two magistrates assigned to handle domestic violence cases.