Robert Abela has slammed a “multimillionaire” foundation trying to make millions by forcing Gozitan families off their land.

"This is pigging out (ħniżrijiet),” he said. “It is not acceptable for speculators to make their multi-millions off the back of little guys, by taking what is probably their only asset away from them."

Abela added: "I will not allow anyone to take away these people’s homes. It is shameful."

The prime minister was reacting to a court decision that ordered the eviction of a Qala family from their home of 30 years. It followed a civil suit filed by administrators of the Abbazia di Sant' Antonio delli Navarra foundation.

Robert Abela speaks about the Gozo decision. Video: Jonathan Borg

The foundation was established in 1675 and claims title over vast tracts of land in Gozo which are now inhabited by families who, until the foundation made its legal claim, believed the land to be theirs.

Sources told Times of Malta the crucial court decision could lead to the eviction of "at least" 30 families residing in land between Qala and Nadur who are facing the same predicament.

The prime minister said he has been informed that the evicted family intend to appeal the court sentence.

He encouraged them to do so and lashed out at the people behind the foundation’s claims.

"A number of people want to grow their wealth by bypassing the law," he said.

Abela recalled how he had met emotional families in their home in Nadur who are facing a similar evacuation, and said he hoped judges would be vigilant to protect the little guy, rather than those abusing of their wealth and connections.

"I hope the judiciary will be on its guard to ensure the vulnerable are protected, and that protection is not afforded to capitalists who make use of their connections to beat down the little guy," he said.

Abela also noted a legal amendment passed by his government in 2020, intended to prevent such issues from occurring.

The amendment grants the government the power to revoke or cancel dubious or incorrect land registration certificates. The foundation has argued that the legal change is unconstitutional.

A 350-year saga

The foundation was established in the 17th century by noblewoman Cosmana Cumbo Stagno Navarra, who expressly entrusted the administration of the multitude of properties to the Archbishop of Malta to ensure that the rents derived would cover masses for the repose of her soul.

It is now run by Richard Stagno Navarra, who ended a 20-year battle with the Church over the foundation's control with a 2017 agreement.

Three years later, a Nadur resident discovered that a company set up by Stagno Navarra, his lawyer Carmelo Galea and retired judge Denis Montebello had started registered tracts of land in Gozo under its name, citing the 1675 foundation contract.

The Church told Times of Malta that it empathises with the Gozitan families involved in the issue but that it has no control over the situation.

"The Church neither controls the land entrusted to the Foundation nor exerts any influence over the Foundation’s actions. This means that the Archdiocese cannot and does not enter into individual transactions of land that do not belong to the Church," a Curia spokesperson said.