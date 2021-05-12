Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, is replying to questions by readers of Times of Malta in the popular Ask Charmaine programme.

The latest programme comes as the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to gather pace and Malta approaches herd immunity, with some still asking questions, however, on their suitability to take the vaccine.

Malta is also continuing to ease COVID-19 restrictions, with restaurants allowed to reopen for lunch from last Monday. The government laid out its reopening programme on May 6.

Watch today's programme below.