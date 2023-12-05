Christmas is a time of joy but, for those who are lonely or depressed, it is a time that amplifies dark emotions.

This is what led a team of counsellors and professionals to launch a Christmas video with a message to share – to look out for all the people around us during these times, even the ones who appear to be fine and happy.

The video comes with a twist and offers food for thought.

The Willingness Malta Christmas video

“The Willingness team's Christmas short movie conveys the intricacies of despair,” says relationship counsellor Matthew Bartolo, a founder of Willingness Malta, a multi-disciplinary team working together to offer professional services related to family, sex and health.

He explained that people with depression may help others for different reasons.

“Some would be looking for meaning and connection in their lives. Helping others can help them feel important and that they belong, which helps combat the loneliness and isolation that come with depression. Unless these emotions are reflected upon and treated the 'helping others' would just act as a distraction from their inner turmoil," he said.

Altruistic behaviour offers a brief reprieve from negative thoughts and emotions by allowing one to concentrate on the wellbeing of others.

"Such behaviour is often rewarded with gratitude and encouraging remarks, which can momentarily increase a depressed person's sense of value and self-worth," he said.

It's critical to comprehend the complexities of suicidal behaviour, he said.

An average of 24 people die by suicide every year in Malta. Police data shows that between January and July this year there were 16 such deaths.

"Even in the face of selfless deeds, people can experience intense inner suffering, despair, or the conviction that things will never get better. The ability to plan and carry out self-harm can co-exist with the capability for pro-social behaviour, such as aiding others, demonstrating the complex nature of mental health issues," he said.

The video echoes the message of the Christmas video launched by the Norwich City Football Club.

"It was one of the many videos we watched and discussed... We want to make an impact and make people reflect about what's going on around them," Bartolo said.