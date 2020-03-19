The usually-bustling streets of Malta's most central hubs are devoid of people as they practice social isolation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Drone footage filmed by Mark Zammit Cordina on Wednesday, typically a busy working day, shows an eerily quiet Valletta and Sliema.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Last week pupils were sent home and schools are presently expected to remain closed until the end of the Easter holidays on April 17 while many businesses are asking employees to work from home.

The government on Tuesday ordered the closure of outlets such as bars, restaurants and lotto booths and all inbound flights are also being suspended from Saturday.

Meanwhile in Gozo, the town of Għajnsielem saw its solitary streets equally vacated, as photos sent in by mayor Kevin Cauchi show.

Photo: Kevin Cauchi

Photo: Kevin Cauchi

