Seven new COVID-19 cases have been registered online, Health Superintendent Chairmaine Gauci said in her daily update.

Cases in double digits had been reported for the past three days - 14 on Thursday, 10 on Friday and 14 on Saturday.

Gauci said another four patients have recovered bringing the total of recovered patients to 454.

A total 1,429 tests were carried out.

The total number of active cases is now 553 out of a total of 50,660 cases, 93 of which remain active. Six people have died.

The remaining cases in hospital are four at Boffa, six at St Thomas, three at Karin Grech.

The update is ongoing. Follow it below:

Asked whether the vulnerable would be allowed to go to restaurants and other outlets due to reopen in the next few days, Gauci said that the situation was being evaluated and the authorities were seeing how the vulnerable could continue to be protected while going on with their normal life.