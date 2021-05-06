Malta's Eurovision Song Contest participant Destiny has performed her rendition of All By Myself in an empty Manoel Theatre in a tribute to the victims of COVID-19.

The production, which came in the run-up to the Eurovision Song Contest later this month, was also dedicated to the frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.

Destiny Chukunyere will sing Je Me Casse at the song contest. She has been named by bookmakers as one of the singers likely to do well, some saying she will win the contest, which would be a first for Malta.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam. The semi-finals will be held on May 18 and 20 May and the final on May 22.

All By Myself was released in 1975 by Eric Carmen, with Celine Dion issuing a popular cover version in 1996.