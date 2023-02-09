The false ceiling in the Malta International Airport VIP lounge partially collapsed on Thursday after suffering damage in the gale force Storm Helios.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows the false ceiling at the La Valette Club lounge collapsed and folded over onto the tile floor, with employees scrambling to clean up and clear the area.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows employees working to clean up after the damage

A spokesperson for MIA confirmed the incident and said that one person suffered light injuries as a result and said that those present were left “shocked”.

All guests have been cleared from the lounge and presently there is no indication when it may be reopened.

“We are working on communicating further information with our members in due time,” she said.

In a Facebook post, MIA said that the VIP lounge at departures is currently closed “due to an incident resulting from the inclement weather” and that it was currently working towards the safe reopening of the lounge.