Footage has emerged of a crash between a car and horse sulky that killed its 66-year-old rider last Friday.

The video was posted on Facebook by another horse owner in an appeal for people to pay more attention when overtaking on Malta's roads.

Joe Camilleri was killed in the collision between the sulky and a Skoda Yeti car driven by a 49-year-old woman at around 9am last Friday on Triq Ħad Dingli.

The footage shows three cars overtaking the sulky. A large white van is last to overtake before the car directly behind it crashes into the sulky.

Footage emerged showing moments just before the fatal Rabat accident. Warning: Some viewers may find this distressing. Video:Martino Antonio Vella

Martino Antionio Vella, who uploaded the footage to Facebook, said he did not own the footage but wanted to share it as a warning for people to be prudent on the roads.

"Motorists should overtake carefully, reduce speed and give a wide berth of at least two metres," he observed.

The horse rider was the ninth person to die on Malta's roads in 2022 - the same total of fatalities as the whole of last year.

Following the accident, Doctors for Road Safety called for an overarching authority dedicated solely towards road safety.

They expressed their disappointment at the rising number of fatal and serious accidents on Maltese roads.

Two horses involved in the accident were seen by a vet.

Police are investigating the accident and a magisterial inquiry is ongoing.