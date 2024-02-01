The Malta Eurovision Song Contest’s 12 finalists will not be performing in front of cheering fans and an eager audience on Saturday but at the TVM studios, in Guardamangia.

While many of the artists said they were “surprised” and “heartbroken” by the news, they all expressed excitement about the new challenge.

Unlike previous years, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest will not be a live performance but a live-on-tape performance that will be streamed to audiences.

After all performances are aired, televoting and a jury will decide the winner.

The decision has not been taken lightly by Eurovision diehard fans, who feel part of the experience is being missed without the live show.

But what do the 12 contestants make of the change?

From Eurovision veterans to newcomers, Times of Malta spoke to all 12 finalists to see how they feel about performing in front of a camera instead of a live audience.

One artist who was excited about the change is veteran contestant Janvil. No stranger to the contest, this will be the Man singer’s eighth time in the local contest.

“I would be lying if I say I won’t miss the audience but, at the same time, it’s a nice thing that we have the studio, all the lights, it’s something different,” he said.

He added that it is much more comfortable for the artist to perform on camera rather than in front of a live audience.

Lisa Gauci, the youngest contestant, echoed similar thoughts. She agreed that, although the audience helps give the artist the adrenaline to perform, it is also very stressful.

“Now you need to focus on looking at the camera,” the Breathe singer said.

“Of course, there are pros and cons to both. I much prefer performing in front of a live audience but this is what we have, so we deal with it and it is another experience.”

Another artist who was taken aback by the decision was Nathan, who said he was surprised when he found out.

“Although I was surprised, I wasn’t afraid,” the singer of Ghost said.

“I take something new as an experience as, so far, this has been a fantastic experience.”

Mara singer, Denise, said she felt lucky to have experienced both performing in front of an audience and on camera.

“I think having an audience is always very special and something artists look forward to but having such a nice and professional studio is also exciting,” she said.

Venom singer Mariana Conte said she was “heartbroken” when she found out.

“I love to sing in front of an audience but I also feel like I am joining a new competition,” the 23-year-old said.

For others, the changes will have no impact on their performance.

“Even when I am on stage, I cannot see the audience because of all the lights, so it makes no difference,” Matt Blxck said.

“Also, a bonus is that we have the music video, so there are pros and cons in everything.”

Another change this year is that all contestants have been provided with a €5,000 budget to produce a music video. The videos will be aired to the public today.

Tell Me That It’s Over singer Haley Azzopardi said the change will make no difference to her performance.

“I am still going to give my all and I am sure the Maltese public will enjoy our performances,” she said.

What do the bookmakers say?

With his quirky dance bop, Matt Blxck is most likely to win the final on Saturday, according to the bookies.

Odds aggregator eurovisionworld says he has a 55% chance of being the singer who will represent Malta in Malmö.

The website yesterday placed Banana in the number 1 slot, followed by Ryan Hili’s Karma and the girl group Erba’ third. Yet, according to a poll on the same website, 30% of voters agree Erba’ should be the winner of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

Denise’s anthem Mara and Matt Blxck share second place, both with 18% of the votes.

The semi-final allocation draw took place on Tuesday evening, which determined which of the two semi-finals participating countries will compete in.

Malta will be participating in the second semi-finals in the first half of the show.

The first semi-final will take place on May 7 and the second one on May 9. The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 11.