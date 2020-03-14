Culture Minister José Herrera has ordered that all entities falling under his control suspend activities with a Russian-backed foundation that has received millions from unknown sources.

The European Foundation for Support of Culture spent over €12 million between 2016 and 2018, with the government-funded Malta Philharmonic Orchestra being one of the main beneficiaries of activities organised by the cash-rich foundation.

It was registered in 2015 with a mere €233 endowment.

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, Herrera said the allegations about the foundation were being taken seriously.

“I have given direction to all entities within my ministry to refrain from cooperating with this foundation,” Herrera said.

Future cooperation would only be considered if the foundation was able to produce a due diligence report showing the origins of its funds, the minister continued.

“Before I am convinced that the money being brought to the foundation is legitimate, I have given direction to suspend all activities [with it].”

Herrera said he had an hour-long meeting with the foundation’s representatives on Monday, after Times of Malta published an article highlighting its link with a Russian culture agency often accused of being a front for intelligence operations.

The minister said he still had further questions after the meeting about where the foundation’s money was coming from.

“If I was satisfied, I would have said so,” Herrera said.

Herrera also held a meeting with Russian ambassador Vladimir Malygin on Monday.

The minister said he had not had any communication with Malta’s security services.

Herrera said the foundation had helped a number of entities “a great deal”, and had helped put Malta on the map in certain countries. “If the activity is legitimate, and hopefully it is, I do not want to ruin it… If it is a bad thing, I will ruin it.”

Herrera said there were many institutions well equipped to deal with money-laundering.

He repeated that the ministry had carried out an internal investigation, and his political direction to suspend activities with the foundation would stand unless a due diligence report giving it a clean bill of health was produced.