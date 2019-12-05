OPM head of customer care Sandro Craus refused to say why he gave Daphne murder middleman Melvin Theuma a job when confronted by Times of Malta.

“No comment, no comment”, Mr Craus said.

Pressed further, Mr Craus insisted he always did his job correctly, with integrity.

Asked if he was following Mr Schembri’s instructions to give Mr Theuma a government job, Mr Craus said his only instruction was to help the Maltese people.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Mr Theuma testified in court on Wednesday that he used to receive a cheque every month but never actually reported for work.

The payments stopped after the 2017 election, he said.

Investigators found a letter written by Mr Theuma, claiming that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri gave him the job.

He claims in the letter that he "lost" because Mr Schembri no longer needed him.

Civil service head Mario Cutajar published a statement on Wednesday saying there was no record of Mr Theuma's employment with the government.

He clarified on Thursday that the statement did not cover public sector entities that do not fall directly under the civil service.