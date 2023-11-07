Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said he does not own Lex Group Legal after a “typo” in a parliamentary question sparked a request to investigate his ties to the legal firm.

“I stopped working as a lawyer when I joined politics (…) no I do not own the legal firm,” Ellul told Times of Malta on Tuesday.

His comments come a week after a parliamentary reply promoted independent candidate Arnold Cassola to write to parliament’s standards commissioner, asking him to investigate Ellul.

Labour whip Andy Ellul said he does not own Lex Group Legal. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici had initially told parliament that LEX Group Ltd - Legal Entity was given an €800 monthly retainer as legal counsel to Fondazzjoni Ċentru Kreattivita.

Consultancy business Lex Group Ltd is owned by Ellul and Cassola accused him of breaching the ministerial code of ethics, which forbids members of cabinet from holding private jobs.

Hours after Cassola’s demand for an investigation, the answer to the PQ reply was amended, saying that a different firm with a similar name- Lex Group Legal, was the one providing its services to the foundation.

Bonnici denied amending the PQ due to Cassola’s complaint, and instead insisted that he amended it due to a “typo”.

While publicly available data shows that Ellul was listed as Lex Group Legal’s managing partner until early 2022, he insisted that he stopped working as a lawyer when he assumed the role in government.

He added that he does not own the firm.

Unlicensed temping agencies to be barred from public contracts

Ellul was speaking to Times of Malta following a press conference on the 2024 Budget measures linked to social dialogue.

One of the budget measures includes strict standards to regulate temping agencies that import foreign workers.

Many third-country nationals have spoken out about the abuse and exploitation they have faced from such agencies.

He said that the reform would include licensing such entities and that foreign workers would only be brought to Malta when needed by particular sectors.

He said that unlicensed agencies and those that have been black-listed will be barred from participating in public tenders.

Discussions to regulate such recruitment agencies have been ongoing since last year.