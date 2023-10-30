Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is presenting Malta's budget for 2024 against a backdrop of unprecedented inflation, international uncertainty and local scandal.

We already know some of the details to be announced on Monday evening, the second budget of this legislature.

They include an unprecedented Cost of Living Allowance of €12.81, a "prioritisation" in government spending, and an increase in the minimum wage and pensions.

The theme of Budget 2024 is Malta Ġusta (a fair Malta) with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying it was drawn up by "the people for the people".

Spending on health, education, welfare to increase

6.40pm Spending on health, education and social welfare will increase next year, Caruana boasts.

That tallies with what we predicted earlier, in line with the ‘Malta Ġusta’ line.

Caruana contrasts that to what’s happening in Germany – which is currently technically in recession – and which announced a significant cut in health, education and welfare spending.

Clyde Caruana sets the scene

6.34pm Caruana has started his budget speech, and as is customary he does so by explaining the global context within which the budget is happening.

He talks of war, inflation, and all the other challenges you're all familiar with.

And he follows it up, as is also customary, by talking up his government's ability at weathering those challenges.

What can we expect?

5.58pm Earlier in the day, Abela channelled his inner Abe Lincoln in promising a budget “by the people, for the people.” And that’s reflected in the government’s chosen tagline for Budget 2024 – Malta Ġusta.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana hinted last week that the key aim was “prioritisation” of public spending.

Take those two together, and the impression is that we can expect an increased focus on recurrent spending for things like pensions and welfare benefits, with less money to splurge on more experimental initiatives and big-ticket infrastructural projects. At this stage, that’s just an assumption – we’ll see what’s in store.

PN leader warns of 'irrelevant budget'

5.35pm Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he hoped he could hear the finance minister address the cost-of-living crisis and how he intended to diversify the economic model.

He piled pressure on the government on the hospitals' scandal, saying the country was expecting an explanation of how the government planned to get the €400 million back.

If Caruana failed to address inflation and the hospitals' debacle, then it would be nothing more than an irrelevant budget, Grech warned.

Uncertain times

5.25pm The last few years have been dictated by a pandemic and the Ukraine and Middle East wars, which decimated lives and economies, and fuelled inflation and economic uncertainty.

The budget is taking place just a week after the appeals court found collusion into a scandalous hospitals' deal, which has sparked a political earthquake.

While we do expect to hear about the turbulent international situation, we are not sure whether the Maltese political scandals will feature in Budget 2024.

Welcome

5.15pm Good evening and welcome to this year’s budget blog. We’ll be taking you through the Budget 2024 speech – and its key measures – as the Finance Minister unveils them.

Caruana, with shiny red briefcase in hand, visited President George Vella earlier today to present the budget document to him, before proceeding to parliament in Valletta.

We expect him to start the budget speech at around 6.30pm.