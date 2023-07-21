Gżira goalkeeper David Cassar was in the midst of the longest-ever penalty shoot-out in European football history when he saved a penalty that took his team to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference.

Or so he thought.

With a spectacular dive to the side and two firm hands on the ball, Cassar ran to his team to celebrate, only to see the ball spin slowly into the back of the net.

"I felt like I wanted to disappear," the 36-year-old Cassar said on Friday, after Gżira faced Northern Irish side, Glentoran.

"I ran to my teammates, and everyone came running towards me. Even the penalty-taker looked dejected," he said.

But as the opposing team's goalkeeper pointed to the ball slowly rolling into the net, Cassar looked back and slowly realised his celebrations were premature.

"I had no idea what was happening; I thought I had stepped out of my line and the referee would call a retake."

But soon enough, Cassar realised the Glentoran fans were celebrating as the goal was validated.

But the Gżira goalkeeper soon redeemed himself, making another diving penalty save to his left side to take his team to the next round.

This time, Cassar was sure the ball was safely away from the goal before he started celebrating.

"I didn't want to embarrass myself again," Cassar chuckled.

Gżira won 14-13 on penalties after the score was 1-1 at full time. The penalty showdown at The Oval was the longest in European football, beating the previous record by two penalties set during a 2020/2021 qualifying tie in the Europa League between Shamrock Rovers and Ilves.

After Cassar's heroics, Gżira advance to the second round of the competition facing Luxembourg Dudelange.