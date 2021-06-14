Transport Minister Ian Borg and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia have been pictured a band club at the weekend while a series of COVID-19 rules appeared to be breached.

Photos and video footage sent to Times of Malta showed a packed social club in Żebbuġ as the locality celebrated its annual feast of St Philip.

Revellers donning the traditional green T-shirts used to mark the feast could be seen drinking and singing in sizeable groups in violation of social distancing rules.

Some lifted friends onto their shoulders while chants rang throughout the club.

Borg was among those present and can be seen at the back of the crowd in the footage, watching on. He appears to be one of the only people in the room wearing a mask.

Contacted for comment, the minister said he had observed the public health rules.

"I observed the rules and visited clubs with other MPs, such as Opposition leader Bernard Grech whom I met and spoke with in the same club," he said.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia was also pictured with a group of people, in what looked like a crowded room.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia during his visit to the club.

According to the latest set of public health rules, it is currently illegal to gather in groups larger than six, and masks should be worn at all times indoors in public settings. In bars and restaurants, patrons must be seated and must wear a mask whenever they are not seated at a table.

Bars are also only allowed to let in one person for every four square meters of floor space in their establishment. This rule too appears to have been broken at the Żebbuġ club over the weekend.

Bars and każini were finally allowed to open their doors last week after some eight months closed.

Village feasts have not been given the green light by public health authorities, who say large public gatherings still pose a significant risk. Authorities have said that social events of up to 100 people can resume as of July, subject to strict restrictions.

Bernard Grech visits the same club Environment minister Aaron Farrugia during his visit to the club. Roderick Galdes visits the club Alex Agius Saliba during his visit Ian Borg and Bernard Grech visiting another club.

A spokesperson for Grech said that the Opposition leader was not present at the band club when revellers were seen breaching COVID-19 rules.

"During his visit, people were not dancing or breaking any rules, but were all abiding by the current health rules and following social distancing," he said.

Social minister Roderick Galdes and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri were also among the politicians to visit the social club, posting pictures on their social media.