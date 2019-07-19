Transport Minister Ian Borg on Thursday brushed off questions about whether his increased media presence over the past few weeks was part of wider leadership campaign.

“I would like our Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to continue leading for many years to come,” he said when asked about his leadership aspirations.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Dr Muscat has signalled he will not contest the next general election but has given no firm date of when he intends to step down.

His intention to relinquish his role as Labour leader triggered a fledgling leadership campaign behind the scenes, though none of those seen as prospective candidates have yet publicly declared interest in the top job.

Apart from Dr Borg, deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi are also said to be interested in contesting the leadership post, when vacated.

All three men have in the past pledged their loyalty to Dr Muscat when asked about their own aspirations.

Dr Borg said the Prime Minister had given him a vast portfolio that did indeed give him a lot of media exposure.

A few months ago, a website called gettingthingsdone.mt was set up to promote projects spearheaded by Dr Borg.

The minister said his media presence over the past few weeks had been linked to subjects falling under his portfolio.

“Sometimes [the media exposure] is good and sometimes it is not,” Dr Borg quipped.