Constant updates

A 72-year-old man who initially tested negative for the coronavirus is now in a critical condition and breathing with the help of a ventilator, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Saturday.

The man is one of 10 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases in the past day. Six of those cases are linked to recent trips abroad, with the remaining four considered cases of local transmission.

Authorities carried out 487 COVID-19 swab tests in the past day. Malta has now identified 149 cases of the virus.

Case details

Case 1

A 72-year-old male who had initially tested negative for COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital on March 26. His health subsequently deteriorated, however, and a CT scan carried out on Friday showed results which indicated COVID-19 infection.



The elderly patient is now in a critical condition and is suffering from bilateral pneumonia. He is intensive care and breathing with the help of a ventilator. He is believed to have contracted the virus through a relative who had previously tested positive following a trip abroad.

Cases 2, 3 and 4

These three people - a 40-year-old woman and two men aged 41 and 47- are all part of the same family from the Philippines. They developed symptoms on March 13. They are linked to a person who travelled back to Malta from the Philippines, who has now been tested for the virus.

Case 5

A 59-year-old man who came to Malta from the UK on March 19, and subsequently began reporting symptoms on March 21. The case is believed to be contained as he was in quarantine from the moment he returned to Malta.

Case 6

A 30-year-old Maltese man who lives abroad. The man came back to Malta from France on March 13. The only symptom he reported was a loss of his sense of smell.

Case 7

A 34-year-old woman who is a healthcare worker with no link to recent overseas travel. She began reporting symptoms on March 26. Authorities are now carrying out contact tracing at both her workplace and home.

Case 8

A 36-year-old man who is the partner of another patient who is infected with COVID-19. His symptoms first appeared on March 22. These cases are not linked to overseas travel.

Cases 9 and 10

Two Indian men aged 36 and 31, who are household contacts of a separate COVID-19 case identified previously. That linked case was traced back to the patient's workplace. They exhibited symptoms on March 23 and March 25.