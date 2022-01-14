The government plans to slash Air Malta's workforce by half by summer as part of a major cost-cutting plan to save the struggling airline, the finance minister announced on Friday.

Its 890-strong workforce will be cut to 420, with workers being offered alternative jobs with the government.

As part of the plan, ground handling services will be hived off, leading to the loss of 300 staff while the remaining 110 will be administrative workers.

Unprofitable routes will be cut, with the number of already halved last year, from 40 to 20, saving €40million.

"We have to be serious about this plan," Clyde Caruana said. "It could very well be Air Malta's last chance."

Caruana admitted the government was "not expecting ground-breaking funds" from the European Commission, whose preference is for the struggling airline to close and another company opened.

"We have been strong with the European Commission that Air Malta has a fighting chance and we believe that our plan will save the company from bankruptcy," he told a news conference.

The government last year asked Brussels for permission to pump €290 million into the ailing airline as a last-ditch attempt to save it but was asked to come up with a smaller 'more realistic figure'.

Caruana, who did not confirm the amount requested, said he had met with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who told them the Commission had "lost faith in Malta because a lot of promises had not been kept."

Air Malta is operating at a loss of €170,000-a-day.

Over the past months the European Commission has given the green light for state aid to various airlines in view of the slowdown caused by COVID-19.

They included €120 million in state aid by the Greek government to Aegean Airlines, €290 million by the Belgian government to Brussels Airlines and €7 billion in French aid to Air France.

When the airline received a similar aid package ten years ago, it had to cut its workforce reduce the number of aircraft and routes.

