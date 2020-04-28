Eight people have tested positive for coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 458.

However, 17 more people have recovered, meaning that double the number of people have recovered from the illness (303) than currently have it (150).

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering the latest details on the coronavirus situation in Malta.

Watch the news briefing live:

She said the new case came after 1,072 tests. Throughout the outbreak, there have been 30,000 swabs taken.