A patient aged under 40 is among nine people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, Charmaine Gauci has revealed.

The Superintendent of Public Health did not say whether the patient has any underlying health conditions.

She said that of those in intensive care, three are aged over 70, three are aged between 65-69, two are aged between 55-59 and one is aged between 35-39.

Her weekly address comes the week that most children returned to school and amid a surge of cases of the virus across Europe.

Malta recorded 75 new cases on Friday, the highest daily figure in three weeks. However, the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was also high, at 2,700.

Watch live below

As well as the nine people being treated in the intensive care unit of Mater Dei, while a further 47 patients are in other wards and hospitals on the island.

Gauci acknowledged that authorities were seeing increasing numbers and corresponding pressure on the public health team.

"We saw a peak around Santa Maria (mid August), then we lowered the numbers, but we are again seeing an increase," she said.

"You can imagine the work and pressure on the public health response team."

Where are the cases from?

Most of the cases are related to families - with 86 in the last week linked to this type of cluster.

A further 46 people contracted the virus through their workplace, despite mitigation measures.

Gatherings of friends and relatives were linked to 18 cases and there are 15 people with the virus in Gozo.

In the last week, some 117 tests were carried out at Malta International Airport, and six people tested positive, the majority from France, which is one of the countries on the amber list.

Gauci said that while there have been cases in schools, transmission occurred in the community, not in school buildings.

Who is most affected?

Gauci said the situation in homes, which saw a recent, deadly outbreak, was now under control.

The average age of a coronavirus patient in Malta is 39, which is lower than in previous weeks and the age group now most affected are those aged 25 - 44.

"This is good because it means the elderly are protected but it also means that this is where the most cases are happening."

However, she said that comparing last week with this week, authorities saw more cases within the 74-85 age group, which is particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"I appeal to people, visiting the elderly. Please take all necessary precautions," she said.

The mortality rate, which remains among the highest in the EU per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, has also reduced. Three people died from the virus since her last update.

What will the authorities do?

Gauci said authorities have "stepped-up" contact-tracing efforts, including bringing in doctors from Mater Dei to help.

But much of her message was for the public to responsible and she encouraged everyone to wear a mask "once you leave the house". Masks are only mandatory in enclosed public spaces, shops and on public transport.

"We expect more responsibility," she said. "Other countries are stepping up measures, but this brings about other problems."

Describing COVID-19 as "a long walk" and so we need to stick with the mitigation measures already in place. It is important that we think of the holistic impact.

More to follow