Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly update on COVID-19 in Malta, the country with the highest two-week death-rate in the EU.

The Superintendent of Public Health’s briefing comes hours after two more people died with the virus. During her briefing, she revealed that a third person died while being treated in Mater Dei's intensive care unit, bringing the death toll to 38.

On Friday, authorities announced 44 new COVID-19 cases, from 2,252 tests and that 63 patients had recovered. There are now 434 active cases.

Less than ten per cent of the 434 active cases are being treated in hospital, Gauci said, with five in Mater Dei's intensive care unit, 17 in other wards and the remainder in hospitals in Malta and Gozo.

There have also been an increase in the number of cases in San Guzepp residential home for the elderly in Fgura, where 127 residents and 32 staff now have been infected.

In Simblija 15 residents have tested positive, in San Paolo three, in Casa Antonia 35 and in St Vincent De Paul, three residents. A ward there has been closed off and residents moved to other wards in isolation, Gauci said.

"This helps us stop the spread," she said. "We have also stepped up testing so we can identify more patients."

Where are people contracting COVID-19?

Gauci said that while there are sporadic cases, authorities have been able to trace most to particular clusters.

The majority of cases are family links, with 21 from family contacts this week.

People are also contracting the virus at work. Authorities have identified five workplace clusters, resulting in 19 new cases.

A higher number of new cases have been traced to air travel. There were 14 imported cases, six of whom were from countries on Malta's amber list.

And there has also been an increase in cases in Gozo. While last Friday, Gauci said the island had just one case, there are 23 active cases there now.

Most of this week's patients were aged 25-54, she said, but that some were aged between 85-90, one of the must vulnerable groups. The average age of a new patient is 45 years old.

