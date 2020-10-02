A total of 44 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 63 recovered, according to health authorities.

This means that Malta now has 434 active cases of COVID-19.

After two additional deaths were registered on Friday, the death toll linked to the pandemic has reached 37.

Since March, there have been 3,139 known coronavirus cases in Malta, detected from 258,809 tests.

Malta this week registered the second-highest rate of elderly coronavirus patients for every 100,000 people in Malta, inching closer to the top spot.

This comes days after the island reached the distressing milestone of the highest mortality rate in Europe over the span of two weeks.