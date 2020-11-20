Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

On Friday, 121 new cases of the virus were announced and 105 people had recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,167.

Two further deaths were announced - an 86-year-old woman who tested positive on November 8 and died on Thursday night and a 75-year-old woman who tested positive on November 20 and died on Friday morning.

It brings the death toll to 108 people, out of a total of 8,681 cases. This week alone, 16 people have died with the virus.

Thirteen people are being treated in the intensive treatment unit at Mater Dei, while a further 15 are in the infectious diseases unit at the same hospital.

Five homes for the elderly, the most vulnerable age group to COVID-19, have seen an increase in the number of positive cases.

Of the clusters of active cases, most come from households, with 138 cases, then workplaces (60) followed by arrivals from other countries (13) and social gatherings (4).

"Don't go to work if you are sick," Gauci warned the public. "There are a lot of viruses going around as well as COVID. Some symptoms are very similar so if you feel any of them, don't go to work."

