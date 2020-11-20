Another 121 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday, the health authorities said.

A total of 105 patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 2,167.

The new cases were detected from 3,377 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Malta reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, when the death toll reached 106. An epidemiologist has predicted that the number of deaths in Malta is expected to rise to about six a day by mid-December before dropping again.

So far, the country has reported 8,681 virus cases. Of those, 6,406 patients have recovered.

Information about Thursday’s cases is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.

