Malta has detected its first case of the variant of COVID-19 first discovered in India, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said but overall, daily cases remain low.

The single case is being investigated by health authorities.

Gauci announced the news in her weekly briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Malta.

Malta recorded two new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 74.

Just over half of the adult population (51%) are now fully vaccinated, while 74 per cent have had at least one dose, Gauci said.

