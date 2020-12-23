Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly update on COVID-19, the last before Christmas and days ahead of the vaccine arriving in Malta.

On Friday, Malta's COVID-19 death toll reached 201 as five new deaths were recorded. However the number of daily cases continues to increase with 82 new COVID-19 patients recorded from 2,609 tests.

"Let us keep working to keep this rate low," Gauci said. "We are seeing abroad the cases increasing and those going to hospital too - so we must continue all this work we are doing together so that the numbers remain low."

Where are the patients being treated?

Of the 1,498 people who have COVID-19, the vast majority are recovering in their own homes, while just over ten per cent are being treated in hospitals in Malta and Gozo.

10 of the most seriously-ill patients are under intensive care at Mater Dei;

Seven are in the Infectious Diseases Unit;

31 are in other units at Mater Dei;

80 are being treated in the Good Samaritan facility in St Paul's Bay;

Ten are at the Sir Paul Boffa hospital in Floriana;

Nine are at St Thomas hospital;

Five are being treated at Mount Carmel mental health hospital;

Four patients are in Gozo general hospital;

One is at Karen Grech hospital;

Most of the patients, 1,488 are in Malta while 65 are in Gozo.

The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is due to arrive by sea on Saturday, with a nurse at Mater Dei scheduled to be the first person on the island inoculated the following morning.

Gauci's latest update comes days after the UK announced it had discovered a highly-infectious new variant of the virus. Malta has suspended all commercial flights from Britain, except for repatriation of residents and nationals.

