Health Minister Chris Fearne is giving a news conference on COVID-19 as Malta prepares for a vaccination and bans flights from the UK due to a new variant of the virus.

Fearne is speaking on the day the EU's medical watchdog is set to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use across member states from this Sunday, December 27.

But the anticipated positive development has been marred over the last few days by news of an infectious COVID-19 strain in Britain that is said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissable.

On Monday, Malta joined other EU countries in banning incoming and outgoing flights from the UK from Tuesday, with exceptions for returning Maltese residents and citizens.

