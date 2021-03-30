Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is answering readers questions live on Times of Malta’s Facebook page.
The latest episode of Ask Charmaine comes as the country is drafting a strategy to exit quasi-lockdown, which is in place until April 11.
Cases of COVID-19 have dropped dramatically since measures such as the closure of schools, restaurants and non-essential services.
Malta also has the fastest vaccination rate in the EU, as more than a quarter of the population has received at least one dose.
Watch the programme live below
