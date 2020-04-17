Constant updates

Ten new coronavirus infections were detected between Thursday and Friday, bringing Malta’s total number of cases up to 422.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that the new infections were identified from 1090 tests.

Nine further patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries registered up to 91. Three infected people have died.

Gauci’s daily briefing is ongoing. Watch it live in the video below.

Case details

Case 1 is of a 31-year-old woman who returned from the UK on April 12. She identified symptoms sometime later and was in quarantine so the case is contained.

Case 2 is of a Colombian 36-year-old man who felt symptoms on April 14. He last worked a month ago and had contact with two relatives.

Case 3 is of a 35-year-old British man who was working from home. He had no contact with other people save for four relatives.

Case 4 is of a man from Nepal aged 29. He was in contact with another person who tested positive and is part of a cluster of three infected cases.

Case 5 is of a 61-year-old man who registered symptoms on April 7.

Case 6 is of a 24-year-old man who was at work for a short period of time and lived with two relatives.

Case 7 is of a 29-year-old Maltese woman who works as a carer at St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly. She was already under quarantine.

Cases 8, 9 and 10 are all of residents who live at the Ħal Far open centre and concern three men from Sudan aged 30, 24 and 26.

Authorities tested 20 people at the open centre on Thursday.