Charmaine Gauci is giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in Malta amid a sharp rise in deaths from the virus.

The Superintendent of Public Health’s weekly briefing comes less than an hour after authorities announced another death. A 90-year-old man is the latest COVID-19 victim, bringing the number of people to die with the virus to 29.

On Friday, 31 new cases were announced while 70 people recovered from the virus.

Gauci warned that a further four people are being treated in Mater Dei's intensive care unit and are not stable. Of the 639 active cases, 37 are in hospital while the remainder are recovering at home.

She said that while the numbers have continued to increase, this was due to a particular cluster and that the number of cases linked to it had decreased in recent days.

"The seven-day moving average shows numbers have gone down this week but we need to keep in mind our numbers fluctuate," she said. "As we approach the flu season, we need to be even more cautious."

Where are the cases from?

Cases of coronavirus linked to families gathering together remains the largest source of the increase, with 76 new cases in a week.

There were 29 new cases linked to homes for the elderly, 21 linked to workplaces, 11 on other unspecified gatherings, 11 linked to the Paceville entertainment district.

In Gozo, meanwhile, there are just 5 active cases.

One person this week tested positive after arriving from France - a country on Malta's amber list, which requires passengers from particular countries to show they have tested negative or undergo a swab.

So far there have been 12 cases detected from 609 airport tests since they began last month.

The average age of a COVID-19 patient has dropped from 50 last week to 45 this week, she said.

COVID-19 app update

Almost 60,000 people have downloaded the COVID-19 contact-tracing app since it was launched last week, Gauci revealed.

"We have already had six people who were positive and who had downloaded the app," she said, encouraging more of the country's population of almost 500,000 people to download it.

"People may not always recall who they met or for how long and so thanks to this app, we can keep track of even more contacts," she said.

